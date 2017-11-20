Mild, sunnier Tuesday with temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies will clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s.

Tuesday looks beautiful for anyone looking to travel before the big Thanksgiving rush. We expect lots of sunshine and mild temperatures in the 50s.

There may be some travel issues overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with areas of rain. Rain should be done by mid-morning on Wednesday followed by clearing skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving looks dry and sunny; the only real downside will be below-average high temps. But at least there will be no rain or snow across our area.

Heading into the holiday shopping weekend: Friday looks sunny but cold for morning doorbusters. Temperatures will start in the 20s for sunrise Black Friday deals.

Saturday will be milder with highs near 50 degrees and the chance for a few showers. Blustery and colder weather follows Sunday into Monday.

Usually this time of year we have good idea of the upcoming winter season. However, this year is turning out to be a bit more challenging than usual. Will it be mild or cold, snowy or dry?

One clue is the predicted weak to moderate La-Nina through the 2017-2018 winter, caused by cooler than normal sea surface temperatures across the eastern equatorial pacific.

The other controlling weather pattern is the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) that sometimes has more of influence with New England Winters. If the NAO is negative, a cold, snowy winter is favored with more east coast Nor’easters. Unfortunately it’s hard to forecast the NAO more than 2 weeks out.

The key to figuring out what will happen in the future is looking back at the past. We poured through over a hundred years of records to find a pattern. We’ll share our findings tonight on the FOX61 News at 10 for Rachel Frank’s 2017-2018 winter forecast.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: 30s.

Tuesday: Milder, sunny, breezy. High: 52-57.

Wednesday: Early rain, then clearing. High: 45-50.

Thanksgiving: GRAVY, TURKEY, POTATOES, OH MY! Chilly sun. Manchester Road Race: 30 at start time. High: 38-43.

Black Friday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, brisk & chilly, chance for a flurry. High: 35-40.

