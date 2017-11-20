× New Haven Board of Education votes new superintendent

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Board of Education voted Dr. Carol Birks as the next superintendent of schools.

On Monday night, the New Haven Board of Education voted 4-3 to hire Dr. Carol Birks as the new superintendent.

Prior to Monday’s voting, Dr. Carol Birks, the Hartford Public Schools Chief of Staff, was the New Haven Board of Education’s preliminary choice. But, the fact that she’s also a member of the Achievement First Charter Schools Board in Hartford, didn’t sit well with parents.

“There’s the sense that she might be more allegiance to those agendas than to our kids,” said Sarah Miller, a parent. “They take resources away from our public schools and they are not accountable to the public in the way that public schools are.”

The leader of Achievement First, a nonprofit which operates schools throughout Connecticut, stood up for Dr. Birks prior to Monday’s vote.

“Dr. Birks is an incredible educator who has spent her career working to improve traditional public schools,” said Dacia Toll, AF Co-CEO & President, “To characterize her simply as a ‘charter school advocate’ is absurd.”

“She (Birks) was the only candidate who understood the relationship between the city budget, the state budget and the federal budget and funding education,” said Mayor Toni N. Harp (D-New Haven).

Harp was one of the four members of the BOE voting in favor of Birks. Many parents said their choice would be Dr. Pamela Brown, who works in the Fontana (California) schools.