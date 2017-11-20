× New Haven community set to rally against a superintendent finalist

NEW HAVEN — Members of the New Haven community are expected to rally at L.W. Beecher School to voice concerns over a finalist for the superintendent position.

Many people are concerned over Dr. Carol Birks, saying they have issues with her goals, experience and approach. They are asking the Board of Education to select one of the other finalists, Dr. Pamela Brown or Gary Highsmith.

Birks is a former principal in Bridgeport and is now the Chief of Staff in Hartford Public Schools.

According to the New Haven Register, Birks said she would do work around family and community engagement and one of her first orders of business would be to establish a roundtable for student feedback.

Birks said she would be a hands on leader and would want parents to be part of the the decision making.

There was a rally on Sunday in New Haven against Birks, who won a recent straw poll by a 4-3 vote.

Currently, there is an online petition with nearly 1,000 signatures asking the BOE to revisit its decision and not select Birks.

The rally is set for 5:00 p.m. at the back entrance of the Beecher School.