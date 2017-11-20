× Reports: Former Patriots WR Terry Glenn dies in car wreck

BOSTON- A former Patriots wide receiver was killed in a car crash in Texas, according to FOX25.

Sports Illustrated reported Monday morning Glenn was killed in a crash in Irving, Texas.

Glenn was drafted by the Patriots in 1996 with the 7th overall pick in the first round. He played from 1996-2001 in New England. Was a member of the 1996-97 AFC Championship team and played four games with the 2001 team that won the Super Bowl.

He caught Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass during that 2001 season, which was marred by a suspension, a domestic abuse case and disputes with Bill Belichick’s coaching staff.

Glenn was traded to the Packers before 2002 season, played in GB for one year and then Dallas for four, where he was reunited with Bill Parcells.