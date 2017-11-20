× Rocky Hill PD: Man wanted in string of burglaries, caught attempting to break into home

ROCKY HILL — Police said they arrested a man who was wanted for a string of burglaries in two different towns.

Rocky Hill police said they found Benjamin Villanueva, of Hartford, along CT Transit bus route 55 Monday. Police said they arrested Villanueva who was a suspect wanted in two attempted burglaries in two towns.

“Villanueva was followed from Hartford by the Rocky Hill Detective Division after information was developed identifying him as a possible suspect in a string of burglaries in Rocky Hill and Wethersfield.

“RHPD Detectives observed Villanueva as he walked through the area of George Road and Main Street in Rocky Hill knocking on several doors. The suspect was seen walking to the rear of a property on George Road attempting to gain access,” police said.

Police said at the time of the arrest, “Villanueva was also in possession of burglar tools.”

Villanueva is charged with two counts of attempted burglary, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of possession of burglar tools.

“He was subsequently transported to the Wethersfield Police Department to face outstanding charges where he will be held on a $50,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation, and Villanueva is likely to face more charges from the Rocky Hill Police Department in the near future,” police said.