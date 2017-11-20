Virginia mother and son killed in domestic violence shooting; family says “She was afraid”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The family of the mother and son killed in what relatives and Crime Insider sources said was a domestic shooting early Saturday morning are urging others to leave abusive relationships.

According to WTVR, when officers responded to a 911 call in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle just after 12:50 a.m., police found the two "suffering from obvious signs of trauma."

Renita Wells died at the scene. Her 15-year-old son, Jaishaun Williams, was wounded and transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

"She loved her kids. She was a fun person; everybody loved her,” Rachelle Wells, Renita Wells’ mother, said. “She didn't do nothing to nobody, she didn't deserve this.”

Less than an hour after the shooting, Virginia State Police arrested Derrell Williams on I-64 in New Kent after troopers said he ran from them.

Wells' family and police sources said Wells and Williams were married and that the violence was domestic-related.

"I just told her the other day to get a restraining order on him because she was afraid,” Rachelle Wells remembered.

But Wells' family is not sure why Jaishaun was at the home. The Highland Springs High School student was shot protecting his mother, the family said.

"So when I get there, I see the yellow tape, I knew my baby was gone,” Rachelle Wells said. “And then, when the detective got there, I found out my grandson had been shot.”

Investigators have not charged Derrell Williams in the double homicide although they are not looking for suspects.

"That was my baby, she didn't deserve this,” Eddie Wyatt, Renita Wells’ father, said.

Wells is survived by two other sons, one of whom is a baby.

Her extended family grieved Sunday and recalled memories of Jaishaun's style.

Beyond their pain, the Wells family urged others to reach out if a relationship shows signs of serious trouble.

"If you are in an abusive relationship, please get out of it, get help,” a family member pleaded.

Story from WTVR.