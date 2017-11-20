× Where’s the best place to watch the Manchester Road Race?

MANCHESTER — Everyone who goes to the Manchester Road Race has a favorite spot to watch the race.

We asked the people in the Facebook group “Manchester,CT Message Board” where they liked to be Thanksgiving morning.

Here’s what they had to say:

“You haven’t lived until, you at least once go to the start/finish line. To watch 10,000 people take off is a sight…you can feel the air move. If however, you want to see friends who are running and wave to them, anywhere along Porter or Center St works.”

“Agreed! Been standing at Porter St./Autumn St. Intersection for years.”

“The best place is to be running it”

“Mom’s on Porter.”

“Highland Park school or Highland Market, are great spots to see friends/family running and to hear music from area homes.”

“To see the beginning of the race, and the winner crossing the finish line, you can stand on the front lawn of St James Church”

“I’ve never been but I’ve heard Hungry Tiger is a good place to watch from.”

“ On Main Street.. We have Open House at Anne Miller Real Estate — tons to do .. lots of food beverages and the great people lined up .. 975 Main.”

“If you are looking for some place to hang out and watch the race Hungry Tiger is always packed. But truly anywhere on Main St.”

“Hungry Tiger! Drinks and bathrooms! Lol best place.”

“Corner of Gardner and Highland”

“I love Main Street or near the park!!”

“Highland park market!!”

“The Manchester GREEN live music…..”

“Lucky Taco”

“Army Navy Club”

“I like watching them come down Main and take that hard left onto Charter Oak, awesome view”

“Center/Summit streets.”

“Wyllys and Highwood is also great- live band in the road”

“Mullberry Street!”

Do you have a suggestion? Email us!