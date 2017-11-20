Where’s the best place to watch the Manchester Road Race?
MANCHESTER — Everyone who goes to the Manchester Road Race has a favorite spot to watch the race.
We asked the people in the Facebook group “Manchester,CT Message Board” where they liked to be Thanksgiving morning.
Here’s what they had to say:
- “You haven’t lived until, you at least once go to the start/finish line. To watch 10,000 people take off is a sight…you can feel the air move. If however, you want to see friends who are running and wave to them, anywhere along Porter or Center St works.”
- “Agreed! Been standing at Porter St./Autumn St. Intersection for years.”
- “The best place is to be running it”
- “Mom’s on Porter.”
- “Highland Park school or Highland Market, are great spots to see friends/family running and to hear music from area homes.”
- “To see the beginning of the race, and the winner crossing the finish line, you can stand on the front lawn of St James Church”
- “I’ve never been but I’ve heard Hungry Tiger is a good place to watch from.”
- “ On Main Street.. We have Open House at Anne Miller Real Estate — tons to do .. lots of food beverages and the great people lined up .. 975 Main.”
- “If you are looking for some place to hang out and watch the race Hungry Tiger is always packed. But truly anywhere on Main St.”
- “Hungry Tiger! Drinks and bathrooms! Lol best place.”
- “Corner of Gardner and Highland”
- “I love Main Street or near the park!!”
- “Highland park market!!”
- “The Manchester GREEN live music…..”
- “Lucky Taco”
- “Army Navy Club”
- “I like watching them come down Main and take that hard left onto Charter Oak, awesome view”
- “Center/Summit streets.”
- “Wyllys and Highwood is also great- live band in the road”
- “Mullberry Street!”
41.779920 -72.521492