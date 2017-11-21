3-year-old killed, several injured following serious crash in Waterbury; suspect in custody

WATERBURY — Police said a 3-year-old has died from injuries following a serious crash Tuesday.

State police said another child and two female adults are at area hospitals due to injuires and a suspect is in custody.

State police said Waterbury police officers were attempting to stop a vehicle before it crashed at the intersection of South Main Street and East Liberty Street.

Several cars and pedestrians were involved and people were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and Waterbury Hospital. The SUV in question is an uninvolved Waterbury Police Department vehicle, said state police.

“Connecticut State Police CARS Unit is assuming the investigation. State Police Western District Major Crime (WDMC) is assisting in the investigation,” state police said.

