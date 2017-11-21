A runner’s guide to the Manchester Road Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- When it comes to the Manchester Road Race, many are there to set their own personal record.

What is their strategy? What challenges are there and how do they overcome those challenges?

Dani Kennedy has run the race for more than 20 years. She goes into it every Thanksgiving with a plan on how she's going to do her best.

We drove the course and Dani narrated along the way to help runners who may not be familiar with the challenges.

We start at the start line on Main Street, take a turn down Charter Oak, up past Highland Market and the hill, to Porter, then Center and finally, down (and up) Main Street.

For more stories about the Manchester Road Race, click here.