Atty Haymond,

I was involved in a terrible crash when someone ran a red light and hit me almost head on.

I've been incapacitated for over 3 weeks from the collision and I just found out they are claiming

it was me who ran the light!

Would you please give me some guidance on what I should do,

I'm not sure if there were even any witnesses?

Courtney C