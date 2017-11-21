Birds with spooky eyes mistaken for aliens in India

A video shared by Indian builders of “so-called aliens”had the internet in a frenzy Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, the birds turned out to startled barn owls. The three owls were filmed on a construction site in Visakhapatnam, capital of the south-eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The builders who filmed birds can be heard talking as two of the three owls stare at them with their large dark eyes. The third bird can be seen behind the two birds.

The Daily Mail said the birds are adolescents and are just moving from being chicks into adulthood. The birds in the video are thought to be eastern barn owls (Tyto javanica).