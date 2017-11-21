Body recovered from NY cosmetic factory explosion and fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — The body of a worker has been found at a cosmetics factory north of New York City following two explosions and a fire that left more than 30 people injured, including seven firefighters.

Orange County spokesman Justin Rodriguez says the body of a male employee was recovered from the Verla International cosmetics factory in New Windsor Monday night. No other details were provided.

One employee had remained unaccounted for following the first explosion Monday morning. Police say firefighters were inside when the second blast happened.

Officials say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

There was no immediate word on a cause.

According to data from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, inspectors in April cited problems with the handling of flammable and combustible liquids at the Verla International plant in New Windsor.

OSHA also cited inadequacies relating to respirator protection for workers and the maintenance of exit routes.

The company agreed to pay $41,000 in penalties.

Up to 35 people are being treated for injuries, including seven firefighters, following the two explosions.