Football coach attacked by players in Enfield

ENFIELD — An assistant football coach was attacked on Thursday after practice in Enfield.

Timothy J. Sullivan, Superintendent of the Capitol Region Education Council released a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred involving members of our football team. We are cooperating with law enforcement officials and consequences are being given at the team and school level. The safety of all of our school community members is a top priority, and we are taking this act of aggression very seriously. There is no place for this type of behavior at CREC.”

CREC wouldn’t provide any further details at this time, according to Edith Stetson. We have no further comment at this time, she said.