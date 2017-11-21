× Hartford Police increase presence at concert following threat

HARTFORD — Hartford Police says they are stepping up patrols following a threat on social media.

Police say they were made aware of the specific threat naming the “Dead and Company” concert tomorrow night at the XL Center.

Detectives and analysts from the command center began investigating the threat last week thanks to the thousands of tips and shares.

Police say that the investigation is currently active. The suspect is believed to be on the opposite side of the country and currently has an active warrant for his arrest.

The suspect also has a history of making similar types of threats to other public events. Police are working with the FBI and other out-of-state police departments.

Police say the threat isn’t credible, but they will have increased patrols at the concert.

Police thank the people who brought the tips.