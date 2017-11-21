Middletown Police Department mourns loss of K9 who was diagnosed with cancer

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Police Department said goodbye to one of their own Monday.

Middletown police took to Facebook to announce the passing of K9 Killian who was eight-years-old and was diagnosed with Lymphoma.

“K9 Killian had been diagnosed with cancer several months ago and despite the best efforts of doctors and staff at Pieper Memorial Veterinary Center in Middletown, CT, it was determined that making this difficult decision was the most humane for K9 Killian,” said Middletown police.

Numerous police officers from Middletown as well as officers from surrounding towns, cities joined us in a farewell tribute to K9 Killian.

“Officer Marc Delmauro and K9 Killian attended the Connecticut State Police K9 Training Class and received their certification in narcotics detection. They have been partnered for 5 years, serving 3 years in the Street Crimes Unit and 2 years in the patrol division,” police said.

Police said K9 Killian had a strong work ethic and made countless finds assisting in numerous narcotics investigation.