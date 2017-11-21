× New Britain man arrested following deadly stabbing

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain Police say they’ve arrested a man after they found a stabbing victim.

Officers were dispatched to 64 North Street, floor 2, on a report of an adult man who was stabbed. When they arrived, they found a very seriously injured man in the apartment. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Carlos Gonzalez-Oliver, 41, who lived at the address, was immediately identified as a suspect in the crime.

Gonzalez-Oliver was tracked down to a motel on the Berlin Turnpike where he was taken into custody without incident.

Gonzalez-Oliver was brought back to New Britain and charged with Murder and held on a $1 million bond.

He will be arraigned in court today.