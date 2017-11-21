Off-duty officer shoots armed robbers to death while holding baby

Surveillance video from inside a pharmacy in Brazil shows an off-duty police officer shooting two robbers during a robbery attempt, according to Sao Paulo State Police.

Sergeant Rafael Souza was with his wife and child inside a pharmacy when two men armed with guns stormed inside the store, according to Britain’s Independent, citing a radio station in Brazil.

One of the suspected robbers pointed their gun at Souza who immediately fired his gun. The off-duty officer is shown in the video firing multiple shots while holding his child.

Souza’s wife is shown hiding inside the store during the altercation. After firing several shots, Souza is shown giving the baby to his wife.

Souza reportedly told investigators he fired his gun because he feared the two suspects would shoot him after they identified him as an officer.

The incident remains under investigation.