× State police: Several injured in serious crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY — State police said several people were injured in a serious crash in Waterbury Tuesday.

“Waterbury PD attempted to stop a vehicle, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of South Main Street and East Liberty Street” said state police.

State police said several cars and pedestrians are involved and people have been transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

“Connecticut State Police CARS Unit is assuming the investigation. State Police Western District Major Crime (WDMC) is assisting in the investigation,” state police said.

FOX61’s Ike Ejiochi is heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.