Suspect identified in crash that killed child, injured several following pursuit in Waterbury

WATERBURY -- State police said a 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash that also injured several others Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit.

State police said around 3:45 p.m., Waterbury officers in an unmarked car, were trying to stop a car that was driven by Zekhi Lee, 18, of Waterbury.

"The 18-year-old male suspect refused to stop his vehicle and fled from the Waterbury police officers. The suspect vehicle eventually became involved in a crash with a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of South Main St. and East Liberty St. in Waterbury," state police said.

State police said at one point Lee's vehicle traveled onto the sidewalk.

"During the course of the vehicle collision, four pedestrians on the sidewalk where struck by one of the vehicles. A light pole was also struck and knocked down. Immediately after crashing, the suspect fled his vehicle on foot, however was apprehended by Waterbury Police Officers a short time later," state police said.

State police said a total of five people were transported to hospitals. A one-year-old girl, in addition to two women ages 21, 26, sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota, who is 82-year-old, received minor injuries.

The deceased boy has been identified as Justin Quiroz.

Anyone with information in regards to the crash is asked to contact Western District Major Crimes at 203-267-2200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.