Tracking AM showers Wednesday; clearer afternoon

The weather will remain dry tonight for anyone looking to travel before the big Thanksgiving rush. However, we do expect some rain for the biggest travel day of the year Wednesday.

Showers will develop towards daybreak Wednesday with areas of rain right into lunch time. Rain could linger into the early afternoon for some towns followed by some clearing. It will turn breezy in the afternoon behind the rain with a northwest wind and gusts to 25 mph.

This will be followed by cool sunshine heading into Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees for the Manchester Road Race so runners and spectators will need to bundle up. By afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 40s.

Heading into the holiday shopping weekend: Friday looks sunny but cold for morning doorbusters. Temperatures will start in the 20s around sunrise. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-upper 40s by afternoon.

Saturday will be milder with highs in the low to mid 50s and the chance for an afternoon shower. Blustery and colder weather follows Sunday into Monday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild. Rain developing towards daybreak. Low: 40s.

Wednesday: AM Rain, then some clearing, breezy High: 45-50.

Thanksgiving: GRAVY, TURKEY, POTATOES, OH MY! Chilly sun. Manchester Road Race: 30 at start time. High: 38-43.

Black Friday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance afternoon shower. High: Low-mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery & chilly, chance for a flurry. High: 35-40.

