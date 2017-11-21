× Winterfest Hartford officially launches Friday

HARTFORD — Winterfest Hartford is back!

Winterfest Hartford will feature an outdoor skating rink at Bushnell park in the heart of downtown Hartford.

Free skating and free skate rentals are provided to visitors beginning Friday, November 24th and will continue all the way to Sunday, January 7th.

Last year, 39,000 people from throughout the state and beyond enjoyed the free skating in Bushnell Park.

The Winterfest Hartford Skating Rink will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 8 pm.

Holiday hours include Christmas Even and Christmas Day from 12 p.m. – 4p.m.

News Year’s Eve is 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Free pictures with Santa Claus will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. (December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, and 23.)

A free learn-to-skate program will be available on Saturdays beginning December 2nd throughout the season from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

For a full list of scheduled events visit their website.

Winterfest Hartford is encouraging to donate new or gently used hates, gloves, and socks and bring them to the skate shack at the skating rink anytime throughout the Winterfest season.