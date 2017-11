× Area towns having problems with 911 service

HARTFORD — Several area towns are having problems with their 911 service.

South Windsor reported problems and asked residents to call the routine lines for fire 860-644-2441 and police at 860-644-2551.

Other towns have also reported problems.

Vernon is also experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Our routine lines 860-872-9126 are working. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) November 22, 2017

The 911 system is managed by AT&T. There was an outage in 2016 as well.

Connecticut State Police troops can be reached here.