Chat with the Chief: Staying safe while you shop

HARTFORD -- Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara chatted with FOX 61 Wednesday about how you can make sure your holiday shopping experience is hassle free.

MacNamara said on Black Friday, shoppers are busy and distracted. He told us we should all be taking the time to assess our surroundings, keep our wallets and purses secure and pace ourselves with the shopping experience.

For all you online shoppers, MacNamara reminds us to use a secure website and internet connection while making purchases. When having those purchases delivered to your doorstep, make sure you are there for the delivery. Thieves are busy this holiday season, and we’ve seen a number of package thefts from people’s homes.