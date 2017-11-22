× Gov Malloy praises sex harassment victims in holiday message

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is using his annual Thanksgiving message to draw attention to national issues, including the recent spate of sexual harassment and assault victims who’ve come forward to publicly share their experiences.

In his written message released Wednesday, the Democrat says such “courage and actions offer our country an opportunity to take a better path forward.”

Malloy also makes note of the nation’s “fair share of challenges” over the past year, including devastating hurricanes and “the countless lives lost to the scourge of gun violence and mass shootings.”

Malloy says such tragic events “may get the best of us,” but points out how “the good people of our country and our state stand up, make their voices heard” at such pivotal moments in history.