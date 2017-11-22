Hartford police step up patrol following concert threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Hartford Police said they are stepping up patrols following a threat on social media.

Police said they were made aware of the specific threat naming the “Dead and Company” concert Wednesday night at the XL Center. The Facebook post targeted at the concert read, “Yes I’m bringing my pistol to Hartford. Yes I intend on shooting too.”

Detectives and analysts from the command center began investigating the threat last week, thanks to the thousands of tips and shares.

Police said evidence from the active investigation suggests the threat is not credible. The suspect is believed to be on the opposite side of the country and currently has an active warrant for his arrest. Still, police have increased patrols.

“Safety is our priority and we take every threat seriously,” Hartford Police Sgt. JohnMichael O’Hare said.

O’Hare said the department has been working with the FBI and out-of-state police departments. The suspect has a history of making similar types of threats to other public events.

Sgt. O’Hare said staff will be in the Hartford police Command Center keeping a close eye at cameras around the XL Center. Police also can view the cameras from the field.

“There’s really no way to get into the arena or the peripheral of the arena without going past a police officer, a camera, or any other security measures we've implemented,” he said.

Hartford police had extra officers on duty, both uniformed and undercover, inside and outside the venue, Wednesday night.

