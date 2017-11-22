Homeless man in New Haven who returned $10,000 check rewarded in a big way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- On November 14, a successful business woman from New Haven thanked a homeless man, who returned a $10,000 check she had dropped in the street, by giving him money and entrance into her real estate school, free of charge.

But, Wednesday morning, another surprise awaited the homeless man. The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce played hist to some true thanks giving.

"He has absolutely no idea what's about to happen," said Dr. Roberta Hoskie, who was about the change the homeless man's life.

Hoskie took to Facebook Live as she met up with the homeless man who returned the hefty check that was made out to her. The homeless man, Elmer Alvarez, was surprised to see the TV cameras filling the Chamber of Commerce conference room Wednesday

Hoskie reminded Mr. Alvarez she will pay for his real estate course through her school and English language classes. Then, an unexpected gift.

"You don't have to worry about being in the cold," she told Alvarez. "We have housing for you."

He teared up and said "thank God!"

And, Roberta Hoskie scheduled a job interview for Alvarez with one of her business partners.

"There's always Angel's out here in heaven and earth," said Alvarez.

But, Dr. Hoskie had one stipulation for Mr. Alvarez moving forward: pay it forward.

"When you get on your feet, you go ahead and you do it for the next person and the next person and the next person," she told him.

Hoskie's prodding comes from experience. She too was once homeless.

"I'm going to go for it," Alvarez said.

All of this because he chose to do the right thing.

"Honestly, I give it from the bottom of my heart and I expect nothing back in return," said Alvarez.

