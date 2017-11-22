Hospital fires 69 employees over refusal to get flu shots

A healthcare system with facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Idaho announced it has fired 69 employees who refused to get a flu shot, according to FOX9.

According to the Duluth-based health system, of their 13,900 employees, 99.5 percent of them complied and got the flu shot, leaving 69 employees who did not get the flu shot. The deadline to get the shot was Monday.

If they didn’t get the shot by that deadline, their employment was terminated.

There are still people going through the conscientious objector process, stating they didn’t get the shot due to medical or religious beliefs. Whether those applications are accepted or not will be known in the next month.

