× Meriden man receiving sanctuary in New Haven church given reprieve

HARTFORD — On Wednesday outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Hartford, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will announce a reprieve in the Department of Homeland Security deportation case, allowing Marco Reyes to leave the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church in New Haven and go home with his family.

Reyes is an illegal alien who has been receiving sanctuary in the New Haven church after living in Connecticut for two decades. He was supposed to self deport a couple of months ago but instead of complying, he stayed in the church.

The married father of three, has been living in the church since August 8 – the date he was scheduled to be deported back to his native Ecuador.