Norwalk PD: Two pedestrians in serious condition after struck by DUI driver

NORWALK — A Norwalk man is under arrest after police say he crashed into two people and a parked car.

Police say just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to a car crash on West avenue near Orchard Street. When officers arrived, they found a car had struck two people and a parked car.

Both people suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver, Walter Veliz, 38, was found at the scene uninjured.

Veliz did not possess a diver’s license and failed sobriety tests and when he was taken to the police station, he was found to have a blood alcohol content level of .1852.

Veliz was charged with two counts of assault with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and operating without a license.

His bond was set at $75,000.