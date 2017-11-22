× Police investigating fatal crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police say they are investigating a fatal crash in Waterbury.

The crash happened around midnight near 560 Wolcott STreet.

When officers arrived, they found two people from the car dead on arrival.

The car apparently hit a pole then a house.

There is damage to utilities, and need to repair the gas line. There are power outages in the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

State Police is assisting Waterbury PD in the investigation.

Residents were in the house when the car struck but they are unharmed.

This is a developing story