× Section of I-95 south in Branford closed after tractor trailer accident

BRANFORD — I-95 Southbound is closed between Exits 55 and 54 due to a tractor-trailer accident Wednesday night.

According to DOT, the accident occurred around 10:34 p.m. At this time, there is no word on any possible injuries.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.