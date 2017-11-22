× Section of I-95 south in Branford reopened after tractor trailer accident

BRANFORD – State police say a deer on Interstate 95 started a chain reaction crash and closed down the highway near exit 55 in Branford.

About 10:30 Wednesday night, a car struck the deer that was in the highway, as did the car behind it, setting off a chain reaction that included four vehicles – one of them a tractor-trailer. One person was taken to the hospital for neck and stomach pain, but luckily there were no other injuries.

The highway was closed to but reopened shortly after 11pm. No charges were filed against any of the drivers.