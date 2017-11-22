× Texas police department hands out turkeys instead of tickets

LAREDO, TX — Something to be truly thankful for this holiday season!

The Laredo Police Department down in Texas took place in a little thing called Operation Peacemaker, which had them making people happy by handing out turkeys instead of traffic citations.

The plan was to conduct their actual traffic stops on people who actually committed traffic violations but instead of handing them a citation, officers handed them a written warning and then presented them with their very own Thanksgiving Turkey.

The department says the reaction was varied in the sense that unsuspecting citizens could not believe they were getting turkeys instead of citations.

Many of the people they stop cried and thanked the officers.

“Humanity in the performance of one’s duty as an officer is first in foremost” Chief Claudio Trevino said, “The officers came up with the idea that the commitment to the betterment and service to our community is what makes me proudest to be the head of such a dedicated and compassionate group of officers.”

The turkeys were donated by a local business who asked not to be named. The department thanked them for being their partners in the effort.

A total of 25 turkeys were handed out.