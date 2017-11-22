× Victims identified in double fatal crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police said they are investigating a double fatal crash in Waterbury.

The crash happened around midnight near 560 Wolcott Street. Police said when they arrived, they found two people from the car dead. The two men were identified as Clarence Lewis, 22, and Antonio Joseph Santos, 20, according to police.

Police said the car apparently hit a pole then a house.

Police added that there is damage to utilities, and need to repair the gas line.

The investigation is active and ongoing. State Police is assisting Waterbury PD in the investigation. Police said that there was a dispute between the people in the car and other individuals but it’s still being investigated.

Residents were in the house when the car struck but they are unharmed.

This crash comes just a few hours after another crash that was triggered by a police pursuit that ended with a 3-year-old killed.