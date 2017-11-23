× 1 dead following 2-alarm fire in Meriden

MERIDEN — Fire officials said one person has died following a 2-alarm fire on Carpenter Avenue in Meriden Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. where firefighters found the two-and-a-half story home fully engfulfed in flames. Meriden firefighters could only mount a ‘defensive’ attack, protecting surrounding properties.

A second alarm was struck, bringing all Meriden fire companies to the scene, and mutual aid water tankers were brought in from other towns, but the house soon collapsed.

A fire commander on the scene told FOX61 no one was home at the time of the fire.