Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on Carpenter Avenue in Meriden. The call came in some time before 4 a.m. No word yet on any injuries or cause of the blaze in a residential building. Carpenter Avenue remains closed while crews deal with the fire. We have a crew on scene and will bring you updates throughout the morning on the FOX61 Morning News.