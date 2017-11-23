× Crowds gather to race and watch Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER — Racers, walkers and spectators alike are gathering for the 81st running of the Manchester Road Race.

Thursday’s weather is clear with temperatures that started in the low 30s.

Cars parked on I-384 will be ticketed and towed.

The field includes a number of world class athletes like Olympic medalist Bernard Lagat and national record holder Molly Huddle.

Lagat, 42, is a five-time Olympian who won the bronze medal in the 1500 meters at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games and was the silver medalist in that event at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Lagat has won four world championships and holds several American distance records. His 1500 meters time of 3:26.34 is the second fastest time ever run for that distance. This is Lagat’s first appearance at the Manchester Road Race. Huddle, a former Notre Dame All-American, has won 25 national running titles and holds the United States record of 30:13.17 for 10,000 meters. Huddle, 33, is returning to Manchester after a 10-year absence. She placed fourth at the 2007 MRR. Huddle won the USATF 5-Kilometer Road Race National Championship on November 4th in New York City with a time of 15:24. Another Olympic medalist, Paul Chelimo, placed fourth at last year’s MRR with a time of 21:36. Chelimo, 26, is a member of the United States Army’s World Class Athlete Program. He won the silver medal in the 5000 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and was the bronze medalist in that event last summer at the World Championships in London. Also expected to be among the lead pack in the men’s division are 2015 MRR Champion Will Geoghegan, two-time U.S. Olympian Donn Cabral of Glastonbury, Jamaican Olympian Kemoy Campbell, Australian Olympic runner Sam McEntee, last year’s third place finisher Chris Thompson of Great Britain and Olympian Hassan Mead. Mead, Lagat and Chelimo competed against each other in the 5000 meters finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Eilish McColgan, a British Olympian and Scottish record-holder in the 3000 meters steeplechase, is also returning to Manchester this Thanksgiving. She finished in fifth place at last year’s MRR with a time of 24:39. McColgan won the bronze medal in the 3000 meters at the 2017 European Indoor Championships. Other elite females who have entered this year’s road race include: Olympic marathoner Desiree Linden, Lindsay Flanagan, a silver medalist in the marathon at the 2015 Pan American Games, French 5000 meters record holder Liv Westphal, Ethiopian distance runner Buse Diriba, and four-time NCAA champion Molly Seidel.