PD: Man thrown off Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Police are investigating after they said they found a man submerged in water early Thursday morning.

Shelton Police Department and Shelton Fire Department responded to the Derby-Shelton Bridge on a report of a male in the water around 1 a.m.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim from Monroe drowning. Officials said they swam out to the victim and quickly pulled him to shore.

The male victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

“An investigation revealed that an altercation occurred on the bridge and the victim was thrown off the bridge. Police are aware there were witnesses to this incident, and request anyone that may have information to contact the Shelton Police Department at (203) 924-1544. Calls can be kept confidential,” said police.