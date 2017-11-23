The Highland Park Market has magnetism as the Road Race nears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- There is plenty to dish about today, especially in Manchester.

Not only are shoppers filling their carts with all their Thanksgiving essentials, the town is readying for THE race. And one place serves as a crossroads for both; The Highland Park Market.

The Market was filled with customers a day before the holiday and, on race day, their front lot is always teeming with spectators. The Market sits at the two mile mark of the Manchester Road Race and is a familiar viewing spot for the race, now in its 81st year. "It's just evolved over and there more and more people every year," said Tim Devanney, the owner of the Highland Park Market. Devanney, also a race committee member, added "It's just an amazing race, it really is."

With good weather and a strong running field, estimates are upwards of 30 thousand fans could line the streets of Manchester to watch the race.