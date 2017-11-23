× The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state

Not everyone serves up the same side dishes on Thanksgiving. In fact, the menu seems to vary depending on where you live. Google created a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in each state, based on unique searches in 2017—and the results are interesting.

Not surprisingly, stuffing is a top contender. Folks in California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut (where they add sausage) can’t get enough of it!

Save your pumpkin pie when you go to Arkansas—they prefer sweet potato pie. Pecan pie is the top choice for people in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Floridians say no Thanksgiving is complete without a corn souffle. In a similar vein, Iowans love corn casserole.

Michiganders crave roasted Brussels sprouts, while New Yorkers are all about the acorn squash. And here’s a shocker—you might think that folks in Idaho would pick potatoes as their favorite side, but no dice. It’s all about the sourdough bread for them.

There are some unique picks on the list as well. In Arizona, they love pumpkin rolls, which I must admit, I had never even heard of. Turns out, it’s a rolled pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting inside. Here’s a recipe if you want to try this Arizona favorite. People in Maine love mashed squash, and this another one that I hadn’t heard of before, but from recipes I read online (like this one from Erren’s Kitchen), I am drooling! Only the good people of Wisconsin have a passion for mashed potatoes.

Without further ado, here is the entire list of the most-Googled Thanksgiving side dish in each state of the U.S.:

Alabama: Squash casserole

Alaska: Green beans

Arizona: Pumpkin roll

Arkansas: Sweet potato pie

California: Stuffing

Colorado: Pecan pie

Connecticut: Sausage stuffing

Delaware: Butternut squash

Florida: Corn souffle

Georgia: Squash casserole

Hawaii: Sweet potato

Idaho: Sourdough bread

Illinois: Sweet potato casserole

Indiana: Roasted sweet potatoes

Iowa: Corn casserole

Kansas: Yams

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Yams

Maine: Mashed squash

Maryland: Collard greens

Massachusetts: Butternut squash

Michigan: Roasted brussel sprouts

Minnesota: Thanksgiving sweet potatoes

Mississippi: Cornbread dressing

Missouri: Thanksgiving rolls

Montana: Cranberry sauce

Nebraska: Sweet potatoes

Nevada: Pecan pie

New Hampshire: Homemade stuffing

New Jersey: Butternut squash soup

New Mexico: Pecan pie

New York: Acorn squash

North Carolina: Corn pudding

North Dakota: Sweet potatoes

Ohio: 7 layer salad

Oklahoma: Cornbread dressing

Oregon: Ambrosia salad

Pennsylvania: Candied sweet potatoes

Rhode Island: Stuffing

South Carolina: Cornbread dressing

South Dakota: Ambrosia salad

Tennessee: Mac and cheese

Texas: Broccoli rice casserole

Utah: Yams

Vermont: Butternut squash

Virginia: Corn pudding

Washington: Green beans

West Virginia: Broccoli salad

Wisconsin: Garlic mashed potatoes

Wyoming: Sweet potatoes

Whatever sides accompany your turkey this year, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving!