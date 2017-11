× 1 person dead following 2-alarm fire in Enfield

ENFIELD — One person was killed following a two-alarm fire that damaged a home on Windsor Street in Enfield early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. to the rear of a second story home.

The home owner, Andre Drouin, who said he lives on the first floor, was awakened by a commotion from his second story tenants where he came out to see the house in flames.

No other details have been released.