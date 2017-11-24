Foodie Friday: Stir the Pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- On this Black Friday, it is all about the food at Stir The Pot in East Windsor.

The menu is filled with mouthwatering items but it is the weekend specials that customers just keep coming back for more.

"This is the best breakfast place anywhere," said regular Jeanne Daniels from Enfield.

This week, Meatloaf Benedict is the chart-topper. It has two slices of homemade meatloaf over a grilled roll with two poached eggs that is topped with hollandaise sauce and gravy.

Also on the weekend special menu for the Thanksgiving holiday is California Avocado Omelet, S'Mores French Toast, Strawberry Banana Pancake Dippers and Spicy Sausage 'N Gravy Waffle but they are only available through Sunday.

All dishes are fresh and made to order

"You are just gonna get our best effort in every dish," quipped kitchen manager Phil Schnaars.

Stir The Pot is open everyday for breakfast and lunch serving up so many creative choices.

"We've been out to plenty of places to eat and I think this is probably number 1," smiled David Daniels. "It's friendly, it's good food, it's just about anything you want."