Hamden PD: 3 suspects steal elderly man's wallet, use his credit cards

HAMDEN — Connecticut police have arrested three people they say stole an elderly man’s wallet in a supermarket and then used his credit cards to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.

Hamden police announced this week that 41-year-old Crystal Frazier and 40-year-old Jennifer Frazier, both of West Haven, are charged with sixth-degree larceny in connection with the theft on Oct. 2 from the 71-year-old man. They are being on $25,000 bond each.

Police also arrested Christopher McDaniel, who was on special parole and was returned to jail.

The victim told police that a wallet containing several credit cards had been stolen while shopping at a local supermarket. Police determined that the cards were then used at several businesses in Hamden and New Haven. It wasn’t clear if the suspects had lawyers.

Police did not release mug shot of McDaniel.

