× In 1 state, people who leave their dogs out in the cold can go to jail

PENNSYLVANIA — The state of Pennsylvania has taken another step in protecting dogs from the cold weather.

According to the Sacramento Bee, animal shelters in the state are warning dog owners about a new law aimed to protect dogs from the cold.

In the new law, the Bee says owners can face charges for leaving dogs outside in freezing temperatures without proper shelter for more than 30 minutes, under Libre’s Law.

The law was passed last spring by Pennsylvania state lawmakers, according to the Bee.

The law states a dog cannot be left leashed and alone outside for longer than 30 minutes in temperatures that exceed 90 degrees or drop below 32 degrees fahrenheit.

According to the Bee, penalties for a summary offense include fines ranging from $50 to $750 and up to 90 days in jail, while owners charged with a third-degree felony can face fines up to $15,000 and up to seven years in prison.