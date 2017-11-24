Kensington community pitches in to keep holiday tradition running

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENSINGTON -- A yearly tradition took place took place Thursday in Kensington, but it almost didn't happen. But, thanks to the generosity of others in the community, the tradition was able to continue on!

For more than 5 years on Thanksgiving Day, Michael Mihalko's backyard is transformed into a football field.

"It's been growing and growing every year," said John Carlone, a neighbor.

Complete with referees and an announcer, it's called the Thanksgiving food drive and neighborhood football game.

"We ask everyone to bring a perishable donation and we'll send that to a church or a shelter and it really gets the neighborhood together," Barbara, Michael's wife said.

And this year's event comes as a blessing in many ways. A few weeks prior, heavy rain and wind brought a large tree down in the yard. Friends, family, and neighbors all pitched in.

They all helped out because earlier this year, doctors discovered Michael's bladder cancer returned for a 2nd time.

"It was tough and it's been tough all the way through it." Said friend Bob Urso.

"To even have this event today was hard for him to do." Eric Casarella, Michael's brother-in-law said about it.

"My son has now taken the initiative of putting it together where as my husband was the one who was in charge before so he's passed the baton," says Barbara.

They are all thankful to be together this holiday.