Late night 2-alarm fire injures one, rips through multi-family home in Enfield

ENFIELD – A two-alarm fire sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged a home on Windsor Street in Enfield early Friday morning.

FOX61 was first on the scene of the fire that broke out just before 2 a.m. The rear of the second story had heavy fire engulfing it, and firefighters soon called a second alarm. The home’s owner, Andre Drouin, tells FOX61’s Ben Goldman that he lives on the first floor, was awakened by a commotion from his second story tenants, and came out to see the house in flames. Five tenants live upstairs. Fire officials confirm to Ben that one person was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to be treated for burns.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. We’ll have more on this developing story on the FOX61 Morning News and via the free FOX61 News app.