Lifestar called to serious ATV accident in Haddam

HADDAM — First responders were called to the scene of a serious ATV accident in Haddam.

Valley Shore Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the accident Friday evening.

An ATV crashed in the area of 150 Rock Landing Road in Haddam.

The Haddam Neck Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found the victim unconscious.

Lifestar was requested to the scene, and the victim was airlifted and taken to Hartford Hospital.

The scene is still active as of 7:30 p.m.