Mostly sunny, chilly Black Friday

Friday will be a pleasant day to get that Black Friday shopping done. Highs will be quite seasonable and skies will be clear. Saturday will be even warmer, with clouds on the increase and a few overnight showers due to a cold front.

The rain will end by Sunday, but the clouds will stick around, keeping temps significantly cooler.

The next chance for rain comes next Tuesday, as a quick moving system moves north of us. Thursday will feature another warmup, with showers ahead of a developing storm.

Forecast Details:

Black Friday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, mild, chance afternoon shower. High: Low-mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery & chilly, chance for a flurry. High: 35-40.

