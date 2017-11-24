× Mother of dead rapper shares hearbreaking Instagram posts

As many fans and friends are mourning the loss of the 21-year-old rapper, Lil Peep (born Gustav Åhr), nothing can compare to the feelings of his own mother.

Peep’s mother took to Instagram sharing a number of heartbreaking posts of gifts she had for Peep and her excitement in seeing him on Thanksgiving.

The most recent post is a photo of a Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s song playing in her car.

“Today I will kiss my baby, my strong young man, goodbye. We loved singing to the Chilis together–and he knew I always loved this song because it blasts and has good harmony. We sang along to this in August when we were driving home to LB from celebrating his grandpa’s 80th birthday. Thank you, Gus, for putting this on for me this morning. Mama loves you. As she will until the day she dies. Stay by my side, my sweet little Peep.🐥”

In another post, she shares a photo of a sofa bed that “was going to be perfect for you and a girl.”

In another bone-chilling post, she shares a photo of a dining room table filled with flowers.

“Gus. These flowers should have been for your first platinum album, or a big fat record deal or something. But anyway, they are for you honey. See the nice new dining area? I was so hoping you would get to see your beautiful new home.”

