× Special election set for Jan. 9 in 15th Assembly District

HARTFORD — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has set a special election for an open seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The Democrat announced Friday that he issued a Writ of Special Election, which triggers the special election on Jan. 9 in the 15th Assembly District.

The House district includes all of Bloomfield and a portion of Windsor. The seat recently became vacant when Democratic Rep. David Baram resigned after being elected as the 3rd District Probate Court judge.

Baram is a former mayor of Bloomfield and began serving in the House in March 2009. He has most recently served as the House chairman of the General Assembly’s General Law Committee.